

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot at while driving home Monday night.

In a statement released Monday, police said the incident occurred at about 7:50 p.m. The victim was driving a black Audi south on Bradner Road when someone in a BMW opened fire.

Police said the victim called them once he was safe.

Several bullets hit the man’s car, but he was uninjured. The victim is not known to police.

Investigators located shell casings at the scene and found the suspect vehicle on fire on Nathan Avenue, located just west of Bradner Road. Police confirmed the BMW had been stolen in Surrey.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.