

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A union representing staff at two B.C. newspapers says it has reached a deal to save jobs after dozens of employees were issued lay off notices.

Postmedia announced plans last month to layoff 54 employees at the Vancouver Sun and the Province in a bid to cut costs at the newspaper chain.

Unifor Local 2000, which represents the workers, said at the time that it would fight the cuts.

The union has issued a statement saying a tentative deal has been reached with the company that “includes saving a number of jobs.”

No details were provided, but the union says members will vote on the agreement on Wednesday.

Postmedia failed to reach a target set last fall to reduce its salary costs by 20 per cent and has since issued layoff notices to some employees at the Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette and the Windsor Star.