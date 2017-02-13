

CTV Vancouver





Almost 5,000 chickens have died as a result of a massive fire that broke out at a farm in Abbotsford Monday morning.

The fire tore through one barn and damaged another on Tolmie Road, causing at least one of them to collapse.

Police closed down the road between No. 3 and No. 4 roads for several hours while crews worked to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters were still at the scene putting out hotspots on Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is not believed to be suspicious.