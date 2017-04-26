The missing UBC student who vanished a week-and-a-half ago took a taxi to Stanley Park the day he was last seen, according to RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said a number of family members, friends and witnesses have been interviewed as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Louis Gonick, last seen on April 16. He was reported missing to authorities a day later.

Investigators have also checked into Gonick's bank records and social media accounts, but to no avail.

On Monday, RCMP learned that the student took a taxi to Stanley Park on April 16, asking to be dropped off near the Lions Gate Bridge.

"There's an emergency pullout not far from the actual bridge and that's where he was dropped off. He asked to be dropped off near that particular area," Linteau told reporters at UBC.

Authorities released a photo of Gonick in the cab, in hopes that people can help them piece together his movements before he went to the park.

"There was no indication this was going to occur and it was certainly out of character for him," said Linteau.

In the 11 days since his disappearance there has been no evidence he was met with foul play, Linteau said, adding that he "may have disappeared on his own accord or chose to take his own life."

Gonick's mother recently flew into Vancouver to help find him and read a statement through an interpreter at the news conference.

"Louis, you are the greatest gift life has given me," she said, breaking into tears.

"You live deep in the hearts of the people who have the privilege of knowing you. We are all counting the seconds until we see you again."

The 21-year-old is a dual U.S.-Ecuadorian citizen that has been attending the University of British Columbia on a scholarship, and is an active member of the UBC Ecuadorian Students Association (ESA).

Earlier this week, the group initiated a search party to look for Gonick in Stanley Park, and also held a rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery in a show of support.

RCMP teams have also conducted a land and air search of the park and the surrounding area.

A crowdfunding campaign to support Gonick's mom and family members while they are in Vancouver has raised more than $6,500 in just four days.

Anyone with information about Gonick is asked to contact RCMP at 604-224-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. The file number is 2017-1131.