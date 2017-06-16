Mounties are investigating reports that milk products subject to a province-wide recall may have been tampered with.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, several Agropur Cooperative milk products sold on Vancouver Island and across B.C. have been recalled due to the potential presence of "harmful extraneous material."

CFIA said those who have purchased the products (listed below) should not consume them.

The recall was triggered by Agropur itself on Thursday, and applies to certain jugs of Island Farms, Lucerne and Natrel milk. The company has not said what type of "foreign material" was found in the products, but said that there have not been any reported illnesses as a result.

CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of other products.

The RCMP provided few details about the recall, but said the products were only sold and distributed in B.C. Its investigation will focus on potential tampering of products at a facility in Victoria.

"It is not clear at this time whether the potential presence of harmful extraneous material ... is accidental or criminal," RCMP Island District spokeswoman Cpl. Tammy Douglas said in a statement.

"Our coordination efforts are reviewing the complaints and we will continue to work with company and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency"

Mounties said more information on the investigation will be made public as it becomes available. They said the investigation was sparked by a number of complaints from the public in Langford and Duncan.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Agropur at 1-800-501-1150.

A list of the affected products follows:

View larger images here.