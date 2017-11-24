

Construction has started in the health precinct section of the 10th Avenue bike lane project, and some patients say it's causing incredible confusion that's making it hard for them to get to their medical appointments.

The construction project will see the 10th Avenue from Victoria Drive to Trafalgar Street be lined with a bike lane on either side for the 500,000 people that cycle on the corridor every year.

The medical corridor between Oak Street and Cambie Street is an especially controversial section of the project because the street is busy with patients who may be old or living with disabilities trying to see the doctor. The street will also lose 100 street parking spots.

Lana Wilmink's husband is 76 and he can't walk after two spinal surgeries. She struggles to drop him off because he can't stand by himself.

"It's just absolutely horrible what they're doing," she said. "I think mayor Gregor Robertson has just gone too far."

She says she can't find parking and ends up blocks away for their weekly appointments at the spine clinic.

"There's no accommodation for people who are sick or old," she said.

Alex Rauscher, a cyclist who uses the 10th Avenue bikeway nearly every day, says he's seen a cyclist get injured in a collision with a vehicle nearby and thinks bike lanes could improve safety.

"I can’t tell yet because the bike lane is not here yet. But bike lanes are, in general, good," he said. "I think it will be helpful."

The elimination of the parking spots along the side of the road is making it difficult for patients using the bus or HandyDART to get to the clinics, says a bus driver.

"We're going to be dropping off in the road, in a driveway or in some other awkward place," said John Peloquin.

When CTV News visited the area on Friday, a woman taking a man to the emergency room after he'd fallen couldn't find a clear route and ended up walking down the middle of the road.

According to the city, officials are monitoring the situation. As for the parking spots, the city says more will be available when a new parking lot is ready in June.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith