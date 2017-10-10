

Crews are working to douse a massive fire that destroyed several houses in Port Coquitlam Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out at home under construction on Fraser Avenue near Oxford Street around 6 a.m. It then spread to a number of neighbouring properties.

Anastasia Polianskaia, who lives beside the construction site, said she only had minutes to escape after the fire woke her up.

"I came out of my bedroom and I just saw this bright, shiny light and my windows started cracking," she said. "By the time I was looking for my cat, within five minutes, it was collapsing down behind me."

Polianskaia said she has not seen her cat since fleeing the fire.

The home that was under construction was destroyed, as were the houses on either side. Fire crews said the blaze also damaged two other properties.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim