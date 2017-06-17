

CTV Vancouver





Powell River police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an apparent double homicide Saturday morning in the Sunshine Coast community of Lund, B.C.

Police responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 1500-block of Scotch Place, Lund, around 5:15 a.m.

They found two deceased victims and a man with non-life threatening injuries. The injured man was treated in hospital and has been released.

Police have not revealed any details about how the victims died. They did say, however, that the incident does not appear random and that the public is not at risk.

Names of the deceased and accused have not been released.

More to come…