A high-risk sex offender who was the subject of protests and a lawsuit last year has been relocated to Chilliwack over a "conflict of interest."

Officials have provided few details, but the mayor of Mission told CTV News that 42-year-old James Conway was moved over a conflict regarding the house he'd been staying in.

Community Living BC was given until the end of July to have its contractor transfer ownership of the house to someone else or to move the high-risk sex offender.

Mayor Randy Hawes said he's pleased that Conway will no longer be living in the area.

The relocation announcement comes seven months after the District of Mission filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against Conway, the owner of the home where he was staying, and the company contracted to supervise him.

The claim stated that the area where he was living is zoned for single-family residences, but was being used for purposes other than what was permitted, namely "a for-profit commercial use."

Prior to the lawsuit, protesters called upon both the municipal and federal governments to kick out the three-time offender.

He was moved into Mission after being met by lawsuits and protests in Abbotsford.

Conway – whose crimes include sexual interference with a minor and sexual assault – has a history of targeting young women and girls. His record also includes arson, failure to comply with disposition and breach of recognizance convictions.

Now living in Chilliwack, he is under 24-hour house arrest, and is not able to leave his residence without supervision. He is also being monitored electronically, and cannot engage in any activity that involves contact those under the age of 18, including over the internet.

Should Conway be seen violating the conditions, witnesses are asked to call local police immediately. Anyone with questions about the case can contact Corrections at (250) 387-6366.