A pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a helicopter crashed in the Chilcotin area on Saturday, according for former minister responsible for emergency management and Kamloops- South Thompson MLA, Todd Stone.

Stone tweeted the news, confirming the aircraft was part of firefighting efforts in the region.

Several fires are burning in that area, including the Hanceville fires, which now cover an estimated 450 square kilometres and are burning out of control.