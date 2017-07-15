Helicopter crashes while fighting fires in Chilcotin area
A helicopter carrying a bucket battles the Gustafsen wildfire near 100 Mile House, B.C., on Saturday July 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 5:50PM PDT
A pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a helicopter crashed in the Chilcotin area on Saturday, according for former minister responsible for emergency management and Kamloops- South Thompson MLA, Todd Stone.
Stone tweeted the news, confirming the aircraft was part of firefighting efforts in the region.
Several fires are burning in that area, including the Hanceville fires, which now cover an estimated 450 square kilometres and are burning out of control.
Helicopter went down in Chilcotin this PM fighting fires. Good news is pilot ok though injured & no other crew on board. Stay safe!— Todd Stone (@toddstonebc) July 16, 2017