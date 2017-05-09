Greens win historic three seats in B.C. election
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 10:52PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 12:43AM PDT
VANCOUVER - The Green party had an historic breakthrough in the British Columbia election on Tuesday night, winning three seats.
Green Leader Andrew Weaver was re-elected in his riding and will be joined in the legislature by two other members from Vancouver Island.
Adam Olsen took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands, and Sonia Furstenau won in Cowichan Valley.
Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.
#Breaking: Green Leader Andrew Weaver wins Oak Bay-Gordon Head. #CTVelxn pic.twitter.com/ULulANayh0— CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) May 10, 2017
The moment Andrew Weaver walked into the room. Post election results. #CTVelxn pic.twitter.com/y7boPAXcQ2— Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) May 10, 2017
A moment to savour... was on the phone with my friend @AdamPOlsen when he was called as winning the riding where I live. YAHOO! #BCGreens— Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) May 10, 2017