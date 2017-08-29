

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver drivers who use Google Maps to get around can now get an estimate of how hard it will be to find parking at their destination.

The app's parking difficulty icons, which debuted in the U.S. in January, were made available in 25 cities around the world Monday, including London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Toronto and Vancouver.

"To see how hard it might be to park where you’re headed, just get directions to your destination and look for the parking difficulty icon in the directions card at the bottom of the screen," Google said Tuesday in its announcement.

The icon is a small circle with the letter P that changes colour depending on predicted parking availability: red suggests parking will be limited, while blue means finding a spot will be medium-difficult.

The estimated difficulty is calculated using historical parking data, according to the company.

Google has also unveiled another new feature that directs drivers to parking lots near their destination, thought it only available in the U.S. for now.