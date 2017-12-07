

CTV Vancouver





There is reason to believe a 54-year-old woman who’s been missing since the spring might have been killed, police revealed Thursday.

San Li Liao vanished without explanation back in May, and her worried family has not heard from her since.

Many months later, police said they now suspect foul play in her disappearance. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

“Police have conducted an extensive investigation to locate Ms. Liao but she remains missing and foul play is suspected.” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a news release.

“There have been no other cases like Ms. Liao’s that have been reported to the police and investigators continue to pursue leads that may answer the many questions remaining.”

Liao was last seen leaving work at 54A Avenue and Panorama Drive on May 26. Her family said it's completely out of character for her to leave without telling them.

The missing woman's car, a green 2000 Toyota Sienna, was found in the area of Guildford Recreation Centre the day she went missing, but the discovery has not led police to her whereabouts.

Investigators have also conducted multiple interviews and extensive ground searches, with no success.

Anyone with information on Liao's disappearance is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.