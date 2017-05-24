A former Vancouver police detective who worked with vulnerable women and children is facing additional charges in an investigation led by the Ministry of Justice.

Det. Const. James Albert Stanley Fisher has been charged with two new counts of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust in relation to a witness in a criminal investigation.

Fisher was charged in December with three counts of sexual exploitation, and one count each of sexual assault and breaching trust by "sexually touching a witness in a criminal prosecution." He was also charged with attempting to obstruct justice by providing false or misleading information to a Burnaby RCMP officer.

Few details are known about the new charges, but the first six are for crimes alleged to have taken place between August and December of 2015. Vancouver Police Department Chief Const. Adam Palmer said previously that those charges involve two victims – one adult and one minor.

As part of the VPD's Counter Exploitation Unit, the veteran detective was frequently in the public eye for his work with young women victimized in the sex trade.

At the time of the previous charges, CTV News learned that Fisher was suspended with pay. The force said Fisher resigned in January, following the suspension.

"It was necessary to keep him on active duty as the investigation unfolded to gather evidence," Palmer said at the time.

Fisher is due to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on May 30.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Mi-Jung Lee