The federal government plans to chip in $2.2 billion for transit improvements in Metro Vancouver, but local mayors say their plan requires the same commitment from the province to go forward.

The multibillion-dollar contribution was announced Wednesday as part of the 2017-18 federal budget, which outlined plans to spend $304.7 billion over the next decade.

But among the budget's more expensive items was a commitment from Ottawa to spend $20.1 billion over 11 years for public transit across the country. A statement from the TransLink Mayors' Council issued after the budget was revealed said $2.2 billion of that investment has been promised for Metro Vancouver.

The money builds upon an initial commitment of $370 million announced last year.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson called the investment a "game changer," adding that the investment is the largest federal contribution to the region in more than 20 years.

The money has already been earmarked by the council for TransLink's 10-year transit plan, which includes upgrades to existing transit infrastructure, but also will see the construction of a Surrey light rail line and Broadway subway. Also on the list for Phase Two upgrades are the replacement of the Pattullo Bridge, upgrades to existing SkyTrain stations, expansion of bus and HandyDART service and "continued improvements" to major roads and pathways.

The plan was approved last year, and Phase One was rolled out in January. The new federal funding will go toward Phase Two of the three-step project, but TransLink must first negotiate with the province to secure its share of the tab.

"Metro Mayors are ready to roll-up our sleeves in partnership with the BC government and match this funding with additional dollars to deliver crucial new projects," the council said.

With the provincial election less than two months away, the Mayors' Council is asking all political parties to commit to matching federal funding.

Upgrades to the Pattullo do not meet the guidelines for the Trudeau Government's transit funding, but the council said it is considering options including the a recently announced infrastructure bank and the Trade Transportation Corridor Initiative. The province has already committed to funding a third of the costs to replace the bridge.

Other highlights from the 2017-18 budget

Wednesday's budget announcement also included a commitment of $11.2 billion for social housing across Canada, an investment with which the Vancouver mayor is "particularly pleased."

Robertson said the federal funds are expected to bring some relief to Metro Vancouver's housing crisis but did not provide specific details on how much of the money would be given to the Lower Mainland, or specific details on how it might be spent.

"Cities across Canada are ready to work swiftly with the federal government to support the implementation of a new National Housing Strategy when it’s put forward in the coming months," he said in a statement.

"Vancouver has 20 sites of City-owned land ready for the federal government to partner on to help us deliver thousands of new affordable homes."

B.C.'s finance minister also said he was encouraged by the housing plans, which he said were in line with provincial plans for affordable housing, but added that it was still unclear how large a share B.C. would get.

The federal Liberals plan to spend $5 billion on a National Housing Fund, meant to provide support to specific groups in need of aid, including Indigenous Canadians living off-reserve, seniors, veterans, and people fleeing from domestic violence or living with disabilities or mental illness.

The funding will also go to new construction, renovations, rent subsidies and strategies to prevent homelessness.

The Liberals promised $7 billion to create up to 40,000 new daycare spaces, $6 billion for homecare services and $5 billion for mental health initiatives. The budget also includes more than $3.5 billion for education and skills training, $100.9 million for a strategy to fight gender-based violence and $6.2 million for immigration and refugee legal aid services.

A more detailed overview of the budget is available here.