

CTV Vancouver





Emergency crews in the Central Okanagan continue to tackle a major flood, and a local state of emergency has been declared for the City of West Kelowna.

First responders have conducted tactical evacuations of people elsewhere in the Kelowna region whose safety is deemed at risk.

A landslide also hit the 5900-block of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road around noon Saturday, and Mounties are on the scene helping to evacuate homes as a precaution.

An Evacuation Alert remains in place affecting approximately 90 properties in the Fintry Delta area, just south of Fintry Provincial Park. Residents in this area should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice.

Flooding has also forced the closure of two more roads in Kelowna. Sutherland Avenue, from Pandosy Avenue to Richter Street, and Buckland Avenue, from Marshall Street to Ellis Street, are now closed. Marshall Street also remains blocked off.

Premier Christy Clark, the MLA for the Westside-Kelowna riding, is in Cache Creek today, a community also being hit hard by floods. She took to Twitter to reassure residents the situation is being monitored closely.

To everyone affected by the floods in #Kelowna and #WestKelowna - we're watching the situation closely. Please stay safe. — Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) May 6, 2017

An evacuation order also remains in effect for two properties on Lakeshore Road due to a landslide. The landslide has crossed the road blocking access to several other properties at the south end of road.

Residents forced to leave their homes can contact Emergency Support Services at 250-517-8071. The ESS reception centre is open at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

For up to date information on the situation, including a map and to sign up for e-updates, visit www.cordemergency.ca. Anyone noticing a potential problem or a flooding concern is asked to call the Kelowna Fire Department at 250-469-8801.