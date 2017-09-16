

CTV Vancouver





Two vehicles slammed into each other head-on in Abbotsford Friday night, killing one driver and sending the other to hospital.

The collision happened just before 9:30 in the 2400 block of Whatcom Road. The drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles, and both were rushed to hospital. One was taken by road and the other by air ambulance.

The driver who died was a 33-year-old man inside a Chevrolet Cavalier who succumbed to his injuries in hospital. At the scene, the driver's side of the Cavalier was completely caved in.

Debris from the second vehicle, a black Dodge Charger travelling northbound, were littered on the road. A 21-year-old man was driving that vehicle. He is recovering in hospital and is expected to survive.

Residents on the street rushed out to help the two drivers before emergency crews arrived.

The Abbotsford Police Department's detectives and collision reconstructionists are continuing to investigate the crash. Alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as factors contributing to the incident.

Whatcom Road was reopened to traffic Saturday morning.

Any witnesses or people with information about the crash are asked to call the APD at 604 859 5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.