Blending the delicate flavours of Japan with the warmth of Italian eating has proved a winning formula for a small Vancouver eatery.

Kissa Tanto in the city's Downtown Eastside has been named the best new restaurant in the country, on the annual list of Canada's 100 best restaurants.

The Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant is the brainchild of Tannis Ling, owner of nearby Bao Bei in Chinatown, which has also won rave reviews.

Kissa Tanto features dishes like house-made sourdough bread with nori butter, fried olives with yuzu, mushi egg custard with parmesan, lamb shoulder with egg yolk and garlic eggplant fritters.

Only one Vancouver restaurant cracked the top 10 list this year: That honour goes to Hawksworth Restaurant.

Located in the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, the fine dining eatery was listed as Canada's 6th best.

Restaurants in Toronto and Montreal dominated the top 10 list, which is voted on by a panel of 82 judges.

A lone Calgary restaurant, Pigeonhole, made the 10th spot.

Here's a look at the B.C. restaurants that landed a place on the top 100 list, released Tuesday.

6. Hawksworth Restaurant*

14. Kissa Tanto

24. L’Abattoir

26. Vij’s Restaurant

31. Nightingale

32. Maenam

33.Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill

40. Savio Volpe

41. Wolf in the Fog

48. Agrius

51. Masayoshi Sushi Bar (tied)

69. Cinara

71. Ancora Waterfront Dining (tied)

78. Blue Water Cafe*

83. AnnaLena*

84. Pilgrimme

90. Ask for Luigi

93. La Quercia (tied)

96. Le Crocodile*

97. Bearfoot Bistro