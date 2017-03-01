Downtown Eastside eatery named Canada's best new restaurant
Kissa Tanto got the prestigious nod thanks to its unique blend of Italian and Japanese cuisines. (http://canadas100best.com)
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 7:58AM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 10:06AM PST
Blending the delicate flavours of Japan with the warmth of Italian eating has proved a winning formula for a small Vancouver eatery.
Kissa Tanto in the city's Downtown Eastside has been named the best new restaurant in the country, on the annual list of Canada's 100 best restaurants.
The Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant is the brainchild of Tannis Ling, owner of nearby Bao Bei in Chinatown, which has also won rave reviews.
Kissa Tanto features dishes like house-made sourdough bread with nori butter, fried olives with yuzu, mushi egg custard with parmesan, lamb shoulder with egg yolk and garlic eggplant fritters.
Only one Vancouver restaurant cracked the top 10 list this year: That honour goes to Hawksworth Restaurant.
Located in the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, the fine dining eatery was listed as Canada's 6th best.
Restaurants in Toronto and Montreal dominated the top 10 list, which is voted on by a panel of 82 judges.
A lone Calgary restaurant, Pigeonhole, made the 10th spot.
Here's a look at the B.C. restaurants that landed a place on the top 100 list, released Tuesday.
6. Hawksworth Restaurant*
14. Kissa Tanto
24. L’Abattoir
26. Vij’s Restaurant
31. Nightingale
32. Maenam
33.Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill
40. Savio Volpe
41. Wolf in the Fog
48. Agrius
51. Masayoshi Sushi Bar (tied)
69. Cinara
71. Ancora Waterfront Dining (tied)
78. Blue Water Cafe*
83. AnnaLena*
84. Pilgrimme
90. Ask for Luigi
93. La Quercia (tied)
96. Le Crocodile*
97. Bearfoot Bistro