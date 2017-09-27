One person has died after falling from a cliff while climbing with a partner up Crown Mountain Wednesday.

North Shore Rescue members were called to the area after receiving a report of a possible injury. Hikers told police they'd heard screams for help at around 3 p.m. at the Crown Pass.

NSR said two men were on their way up the mountain. They had successfully completed their first climb, and were working on their second.

The lead climber went up ahead, about 15 metres, but was not tied in, search manager Peter Haig said. The climber slipped, pulling out "four pieces of protection on his way down," Haig said.

The second climber struggled to hang on, even suffering third-degree burns from the rope, but was not able to keep his partner from hitting the ground.

Officials estimated the climber, who died of his injuries at the scene, fell more than 100 metres.

"A very unfortunate accident," Haig told CTV News.

Crews were able to reach the second man, who was trapped on a narrow ledge. He was hauled to safety using a longline from NSR's helicopter.

"(It was) very technically difficult because it's very steep terrain, very vertical rock, so we had to be very careful," Haig said.

The climber was distraught, and was taken to hospital for treatment for the burns.

Initially it was reported that the climbers may have been injured due to a rockslide, however, it was determined later that one person had fallen.