Firefighters had to rescue a five-year-old girl after a large tree fell onto her family's car in Surrey Friday afternoon.

The Toyota Camry was parked outside their home on 86th Avenue when the monkey puzzle tree came crashing down onto the roof shortly before 4 p.m.

Family members told CTV News the child was in the vehicle along with her mother and older sister at the time. The family had just returned from grocery shopping, and were unloading their purchases at the time.

"Her mom was in the front seat and she managed to get out," Nicole Tran said. "Her sister, who is nine, she crawled out the back windshield."

The youngest was trapped in a car seat for about 20 minutes until first responders arrived and used the Jaws of Life to extricate her.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

"She looked alert when they pulled her out of the car, [but] everyone's pretty shaken up," Tran said.

The Surrey RCMP detachment said everyone was examined at the scene by ambulance paramedics and only suffered minor injuries.

Authorities blamed the wind for causing the tree to topple. The incident happened amid gusting winds that triggered an Environment Canada weather warning earlier in the day, and forced BC Ferries sailings in the Strait of Georgia.

