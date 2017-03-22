

Video has emerged of a suspected scammer swindling a Vancouver tanning salon worker as police investigate a string of imposter thefts across the region.

The surveillance video, taken last week in International Village Mall, shows a man walk into Cocoa Tanning Salon claiming to be investigating a water leak in the building.

The suspect confidently walks through the business then instructs an employee to check another room. While she's away, he slips behind the till and appears to take her wallet from her bag.

"It really is just startling," supervisor Tommy Lehmann said. "I feel like they're getting more and more crafty these days."

Similar incidents have been reported in Surrey and Langley, triggering a police warning for employees to be extra cautious.

Four different businesses were targeted Sunday, all by a man who posed as a municipal employee named "Kevin" and asked to check on the water pressure.

"At some of the businesses the man was allowed in and subsequently found rummaging through employees’ belongings in staff rooms while claiming to be searching for leaks," the RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect in those thefts is described as 5-5 tall with darker skin. He did not speak with an accent.

It's possible he's associated with a blue Honda Civic, according to Mounties.

Police in Surrey, Langley and Vancouver have all urged people who believe they have been targeted by an imposter to contact them immediately, even if nothing was stolen.

Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette said a police report could prevent another business from being victimized.

"We can't do anything about it if we don't know about it," said Doucette.

Anyone who encounters a potential scammer at work is also encouraged to take the time to verify their story.

"If you have to make a phone call, if you have to have a supervisor come down, [do it]," Doucette said. "Don't feel pressured."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin and Tom Popyk