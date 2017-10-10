A seven-year-old girl and two adults were found dead at the scene of a house fire in south Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a burning laneway house in the 700-block of Nicol Street shortly after noon. They arrived to find the house on fire, and later located three bodies at the residence.

Officials have not said what caused the deaths or the fire, but neighbours told CTV Vancouver Island they'd heard some sort of altercation at the home. After hearing shouting or screaming, they heard the sound of glass breaking.

Moments later, there was an explosion, then heavy smoke began to pour from the home.

Mounties and the coroner were called to the home and the bodies were removed around 3 p.m. The identities of the deceased have not been publicly released, but family has been notified.

The school district the girl attended has also been informed of the deaths.

Police have not confirmed how the deceased are connected, but neighbours said a couple and their young daughter live in the home. Multiple sources told CTV News that the couple was often fighting and that there had been a custody battle for the girl at one point.

Mounties said the investigation is ongoing and may take a significant amount of time. More information may be released Wednesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Chandler Grieve