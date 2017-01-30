A bald eagle is recovering after being rescued from a trap by a photographer who discovered it while searching for moose.

Edgewood, B.C. photographer Tasha Hall was out snowmobiling with family on Friday, looking for moose to photograph, when they came across the large bird.

The eagle was found in a trapper's snare, likely set for a larger animal like a wolf, she said.

Hall's family members were able to free the eagle from the trap, in a rescue caught on camera and posted to Facebook.

The video shows two men who'd been with the photographer putting what appears to be a jacket over the eagle as the bird tries to nip one of their gloved hands. The men examine its wing and then picking it up off the ground where it was lying.

They thought the bird's wing may have been broken, and that it had lost a fair bit of blood, Hall told CTV News. They believe it had been there at least a day or two.

Hall and her family brought the bird home and called a wildlife rescue group for advice on what to do next.

She drove the bird to the BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops to be assessed on Saturday. Hall spoke to staff at the facility Monday and was told its prognosis is good.

"They are still not sure if the wing is broken, but it is quite damaged," Hall said.

"He is bandaged up for now in hopes that it will heal enough for release."