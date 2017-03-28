

The Canadian Press





The B.C. government has pledged $113-million dollars for phase two of a project to twin the TransCanada Highway in Langley.

It says that will be the province's share of the project to expand an eight-kilometre section of the highway to six lanes from 216th Street to 264th Street.

Transportation Minister Todd Stone says the widening project will improve safety and reduce gridlock on the main east-west link connecting Greater Vancouver to several Fraser Valley communities, including Abbotsford, Aldergrove and Langley.

The province is seeking funding from the federal government and Langley to provide the rest of the $235.5-million cost of the project, with design work due to start in the fall.