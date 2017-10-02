The B.C. mechanic killed in what's being described as the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history is being remembered as a compassionate young man who "always looked out for his Nana."

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge would have celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday.

McIldoon worked as a mechanic at Jacob Bros. Construction in Surrey and was visiting Las Vegas with his girlfriend. He had gone to the same music festival last year.

His grandmother Ann Norman told CTV News that McIldoon was an only child who had a big heart and cared deeply about his family.

He was supposed to travel to B.C.'s Okanagan next week to finish his coursework and take his exam to be a ticketed heavy duty mechanic.

"He worked so hard at his work and looked after his girlfriend," she said. "[He was] very kind and caring."

His parents are flying to Nevada to retrieve his body, she said.

In an unverified Facebook post, a Las Vegas woman named Heather Gooze said she was with McIldoon when he died outside the festival grounds.

"I am with a young man who died in my arms! RIP Jordan McIldoon from British Columbia," Gooze wrote. "I can't believe this just happened!"

More than 22,000 people were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the famed Las Vegas strip when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a hotel.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 injured.

U.S. President Donald Trump is calling the incident "an act of pure evil."

Jessica Klymchuk, a 28-year-old Valleyview, Alta. woman, also died in the attack.

CTV News has learned that at least four Canadians were wounded in Las Vegas.

Victoria resident Sheldon Mack, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery overnight. Mack said on social media he sustained two gunshot wounds, a ruptured colon and broken forearm.

Mack, who is the son of former CTV News anchor and news director Hudson Mack, remains in the intensive care unit.

"So much evil in this world, thanking god for watching over me," Sheldon Mack tweeted.

"Thankful for those who helped me and prayers [to] those I couldn't help."

Two Manitoba women were also injured. Jan Lambourne, from Teulon, underwent surgery and her family said it “seemed to go OK” but they didn't immediately know the extent of the injuries. Jody Ansell, from Stonewall, wrote on Twitter that she was shot in the arm but will be fine.

Steve Arruda, from Calgary, was shot in the leg but is said to be in good spirits.

“We will be working very hard through Global Affairs to identify Canadians that may have been affected or injured,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told CTV News.

He said Canada is willing to offer assistance to U.S. authorities, if needed, to further the investigation.

“That is a very popular destination for Canadians,” Goodale said. “All Canadians are appalled and share the grief of so, so many victims.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tweeted out a message of support, saying "words fail this morning."

"The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US."

Friends and relatives of Canadian citizens known to be in the area to contact the Global Affairs Emergency Watch and Response Centre at 1-800-387-3124 or email sos@international.gc.ca.

The federal government’s travel and tourism information branch tweeted information about resources, including a phone number for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for individuals impacted by the shooting (1-866-535-5654), directions to a family reunification centre, and a warning about diverted flights at McCarran International Airport.