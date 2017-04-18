

CTV Vancouver





Mounties spent several hours locked in a tense standoff with a suspect following an alleged attack on a woman in Richmond Monday night.

The 28-year-old victim told the RCMP she was assaulted in the area of Cambie and Dallyn roads around 8 p.m. Officers tracked a suspect to a nearby home shortly after.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said a "full contingent" of Mounties surrounded the property but the man refused to surrender, triggering a lengthy standoff that lasted until about 2 a.m.

"The police were acting on information that the suspect had a rifle in his possession and allegedly made threats against the victim and other members of her family," Hwang said in a news release.

An Emergency Response Team was eventually deployed to the home, and used distraction devices to locate where the suspect was hiding.

A 31-year-old man who is known to police was eventually taken into custody. He's facing undisclosed charges.

It's unclear whether the suspect was actually carrying a rifle, but Hwang said officers were still waiting on a warrant to search the home early Tuesday afternoon.

Some area residents told CTV News they feared for their safety during the standoff. One woman said her partner is immobile and she didn't know how they would have escaped if something happened.