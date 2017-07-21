

CTV Vancouver





Police swarmed Langara College Thursday night after two students were robbed at gunpoint, triggering a campus-wide lockdown.

The Vancouver campus was locked down as a precaution around 8:30 p.m. after an undisclosed amount of electronic equipment was taken from a man and woman in their 20s.

The president of Langara College said VPD members arrived "immediately" after the pair "were threatened with a firearm and were robbed."

The lockdown was initiated in accordance with the school's protocols when there is a report of violence, or a weapon, President and CEO Lane Trotter said in a statement.

The lockdown was lifted in approximately one hour after the campus was secured by VPD members.

Trotter thanked police and campus security for their rapid response, as well as the patience of students and faculty that found themselves caught in the middle.

At the time, some students said they didn't know what was going on.

"The lights were down and then it was dark so we were really scared," one told CTV News.

"We feel safe because we saw a lot of police officers and we were in good hands," another said.

The suspect fled the campus and no one was injured, Sgt. Randy Fincham said.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody in the area of Main Street and East 17th Avenue about an hour later.

He remains in police custody and faces charges of robbery and robbery with a firearm, as well as two property offenses.

The suspect is not a student and has no ties to the college, but does have an extensive criminal background, Fincham added.

The campus has security around the clock, and Trotter reminded students and staff to review emergency lockdown protocols.

Those protocols include taking shelter in the nearest classroom or office and barricading the entry with tables and chairs. Students are also encouraged to turn off any electronic devices.