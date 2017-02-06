

CTV Vancouver





Was the BC Liberals’ website hacked, or did staff members publish a private document by accident?

That's the question swirling after one of the party’s communications officials posted a series of tweets Monday afternoon alleging information had been stolen.

“Our website was hacked over the weekend, and we are in the process of putting together a police report based on the information we have,” Emile Scheffel told CTV News in an email.

“We are investigating the incident further, including any additional security measures that may be necessary.”

The information came from the Liberals’ platform consultation on Vancouver Island, according to Scheffel, and somehow made its way into the hands of journalists.

Though Scheffel doesn't point the finger at any particular individual or party, in one tweet he decried alleged "dirty tricks by our opponents."

Asked about the allegation, Raj Sihota, the provincial director of the BC NDP, said the information Scheffel referred to had actually been published in plain view by the Liberals.

"Instead of admitting they mistakenly posted this document themselves, Christy Clark’s team is making completely unfounded allegations about being hacked," Sihota said.

"The only thing more embarrassing… than this mistake is the feedback from British Columbians, which shows concern about rising costs like MSP and ferry fares, lack of access to quality healthcare, and the influence of her millionaire friends."

The NDP’s claim was supported by Mike Smyth, columnist for The Province newspaper, who said the information was publicly available on the Liberals’ website as recently as Monday morning.