Several people had to be plucked from the water after their boat sank near Bowen Island Friday afternoon.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said there was some kind of mechanical issue on the pleasure craft, and that it started taking on water.

The boat eventually sunk below the surface, leaving the four people on board stranded in the water in lifejackets. Fortunately, someone on Bowen saw the boat sinking and alerted the Coast Guard.

Though a hovercraft and Coast Guard rescue boat were dispatched to the area, officials said it was a vessel of opportunity that heard the mayday call that ended up pulling the occupants from the water.

None of them were injured, and they were taken to land at Horseshoe Bay.

Looks like hovercraft now trying to bail out the sunken boat to get it back afloat. @RCMSAR_01 @CCG_GCC @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/K3HwTDzYri — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) September 2, 2017