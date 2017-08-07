

A two-alarm fire engulfed an industrial plant on Annacis Island Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at approximately 3:30 p.m. at 1010 Derwent Way on the southeastern side of the island.

Six fire trucks were on scene. Crews initially tried to knock down the blaze from inside the 83,000-square-foot facility, but moved outside when conditions became too dangerous for firefighters.

Delta officials said the building would likely be destroyed as a result of the blaze.

Police closed Derwent Way as they tried to keep people back from the fire.

“Members of the general public should stay away from down-wind of an industrial fire of this size for their own safety,” said paramedic Graham Harrington, adding that officials aren’t sure what kinds of materials are burning.

No one has been injured in the fire, but officials say the building would have been full of people if Monday had not been a holiday.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Thick, black smoke billowing from the building could be seen from areas around the Queensborough and the Alex Fraser bridges.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Tanner