VANCOUVER -- Dozens of Vancouver Airport Authority workers are expected to receive a layoff notice, as the travel hub predicts it will see dramatically fewer passengers over the next few years.

In a statement issued Monday, the airport authority, which runs Vancouver International Airport, says management and bargaining unit employees are affected by the reduction. The layoffs don't impact the airport's broader workforce of more than 26,000 people, however.

Right now, the airport is set up to accommodate 26 million passengers annually, but expects to only see between eight and 15 million guests over the next three years.

Late last month, the airport offered "voluntary departure packages" ahead of the layoffs. The airport authority says overall – between layoff notices and voluntary departures – about one quarter of the nearly 550-person workforce is impacted by the reduction.

Of those leaving, about 10 per cent accepted a voluntary package.

"We are confident the steps being taken today will ensure we have the appropriate team in place to operate YVR now and into the future as we continue to serve our local community, industry and British Columbians," the airport authority's statement says.