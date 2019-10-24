VANCOUVER – Compass Cards may soon be able to pay for more than just transit as TransLink is testing a pilot with car and bike share companies.

Starting Thursday, about 200 employees from 14 organizations will test out a new Compass Card system that allows users to pay for travel with Modo, Evo and Mobi by Shaw Go. They'll also be able to view their expenses for each mode of transportation through a single expense report.

"The shared mobility pilot program is ultimately about providing more choices and more convenience for customers. Those participating can take transit on their morning commute, cycle to meeting locations throughout the day and unlock car share services for the journey back home," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a news release.

"These individual trips will now all be possible with one easy and seamless payment method. I’m very much looking forward to the results of this pilot and how it will guide our next generation of travel tools."

Right now, the employees will only use the cards for work-related travel. The trial runs until next May, and is not open to the public yet.

For Patrick Nangle, CEO of Modo, this project could help further reduce the number of personally-owned vehicles in the city.

"The pilot is a step in the right direction, as it encourages employees to leave their cars at home, commute using more sustainable modes such as transit, while gaining convenient access to other shared mobility services for business related travel," said Nangle said in a release.

"Working together, we should see Metro Vancouver’s congestion challenges improve, and with it, a more livable region."

After testing out the program, participants will be surveyed and the information collected will be used to determine TransLink's next steps, including whether the program will be introduced more widely.