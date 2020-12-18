COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 21 more deaths, 673 new cases
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Civil liberties associations ask Dr. Bonnie Henry to let houses of worship reopen
Families consider legal action, say rights of seniors in care being violated by pandemic visitor restrictions
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
B.C. modifies COVID-19 testing strategy to focus on exposures, 4 key symptoms
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Stop calling 911 to report COVID-19 rule-breakers, dispatch centre says
Hospitals-in-a-box to be deployed in B.C.
Fire at Lower Mainland hospital with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks believed to be arson: RCMP
Q+A: Vancouver doctor answers common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine
Spending, revenues and deficit up for B.C. amid COVID-19 pandemic
Father wants school mask mandate after 6-year-old tests positive for COVID-19
'Orders are clear': COVID-19 enforcement expanding in B.C.
B.C. mom finally meets newborn son after coming out of COVID-19 coma
'We have flattened': B.C.'s health officer says major effects of COVID-19 restrictions still to be seen