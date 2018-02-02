WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday on Vancouver dance floor
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 9:06AM PST
A Second World War veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a few days early, cutting a rug at his favourite Vancouver pub.
John Hay will reach triple digits on Feb. 10, but partied early at Fairview Pub Thursday night.
The soon-to-be centenarian tore up the dance floor to tunes from his favourite band. Hay has been coming to the Fairview for years, often driving himself.
"He's something of a hero, an icon. He's much loved around here," doorman Charlie Norris said.
And what is it that keeps him motivated to dance?
"The girls!" Hay told CTV News.