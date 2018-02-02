

CTV Vancouver





A Second World War veteran celebrated his 100th birthday a few days early, cutting a rug at his favourite Vancouver pub.

John Hay will reach triple digits on Feb. 10, but partied early at Fairview Pub Thursday night.

The soon-to-be centenarian tore up the dance floor to tunes from his favourite band. Hay has been coming to the Fairview for years, often driving himself.

"He's something of a hero, an icon. He's much loved around here," doorman Charlie Norris said.

And what is it that keeps him motivated to dance?

"The girls!" Hay told CTV News.