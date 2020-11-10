VANCOUVER -- WorkSafeBC is stepping up inspections and consultations at workplaces in B.C.'s two most populous regions as COVID-19 cases rise.

The agency is urging employers in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions to review and update their COVID-19 safety plans.

It says workplaces that carry the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission are being prioritized for inspections, including sites where it's difficult to maintain safe distances apart and where workers interact with large numbers of people or come into contact with shared surfaces and tools.

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning of two possible exposures to COVID-19 in Whistler at Earls Kitchen and Bar during operating hours between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 and Buffalo Bill's Bar and Grill on Oct. 31.