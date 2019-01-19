

Women who are interested in a career as a firefighter got a glimpse into what it would be like.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services along with the Justice Institute of British Columbia held their first workshop geared towards women.

"Firefighting is always something I thought about it. But I feel like you won't know until you try it," said Madeline Kang.

She said rock climbing has given her the strength to feel like she could be ready to pursue a career in firefighting.

"Obviously it's a really physical, active sport. That's what empowered me to feel confident in my body to try firefighting," she said.

"It's super encouraging that the industry wants more women. Whatever your background is, you bring something to the team, and there's a lot of strength in diversity."

3.5 per cent female firefighters

There are 27 female firefighters in Vancouver, which accounts for 3.5 per cent of the total department. The national average is four per cent, according to officials.

Michelle Hart, a former paramedic who's been a stay-at-home mom, said she has always aspired to become a firefighter and has been waiting for her children to grow up.

"I wanted to get back into this environment," she said. "I love the emergency services; I love the teamwork of it, the excitement and the unknown."

About a couple dozen women attended the workshop and participated in a series of drills, including using the jaws of life and coiling a hose.

"It was harder than I thought. It was just holding a hose and spraying water and it was more challenging than I thought it would be, so that was eye-opening," Hart said.

Fire officials said the workshop is meant to be difficult.

"We are trying not to ‘sugar coat’ anything but really give some of these women an opportunity to experience what it is like," said Carol Messenger, captain of recruitment and outreach for the fire department.

Messenger said there will be more workshops like this one in the future.

"This is a great way for us to engage with our community members, women in particular, where we can expose them to all the different facets of the career in the fire service."

Hart said she values being able to speak to current female firefighters about working in a male-dominated field.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith