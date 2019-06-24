Woman who was 'unlawfully at large' from psychiatric hospital found safe
Police say 46-year-old Barbara Tom was reported missing from a forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam, B.C. on June 23, 2019. (Handout)
Update: Coquitlam RCMP say a woman who disappeared from a forensic psychiatric hospital over the weekend has been located.
Previous story: Police are asking for the public's help finding a 46-year-old woman who disappeared from a forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam over the weekend.
Barbara Tom was reported missing Sunday from the Brookside Treatment Center, which is located on the grounds of Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam.
The disappearance prompted a Canada-wide warrant for the patient, who is described as "unlawfully at large."
Authorities said anyone who encounters Tom should not approach her, and instead call 911 immediately.
Tom is described as a 5'4" tall Indigenous woman who weighs 120 lbs. and has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and white hoodie, a white puffy jacket and dark grey pants.