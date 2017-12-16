

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a woman was shot inside a Surrey home on Friday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shot fired inside a residence in the 16100 block of 92nd Avenue in the Fleetwood area around 7:20 p.m.

Based on their initial investigation, police say a firearm was discharged inside the residence and the projectile struck a 21-year-old woman. A 21-year-old man, also from Surrey, has been taken into custody.

"The investigation is still in its early stages but initial indications are that all persons involved are known to each other," Sgt. M.A. Hedderson said in a release.

The woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are speaking with witnesses and conducting neighbourhood canvassing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604 599 0502 and quote the file number 2017-178711.