

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for a suspect following a disturbing sexual assault that was reported in Surrey over the long weekend.

The victim was sleeping in her car at Tannery Park Monday afternoon when a stranger entered the vehicle and attacked her. Police said she eventually managed to scare him away by honking the car's horn.

"The woman was able to honk her horn which caused the male to flee in his vehicle," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50-60 years old, with a medium build. He is also balding, with white hair that's curling at the ends, and had patchy facial stubble at the time of the attack.

Police said he fled in an older model red car.

Anyone with information on the sexual assault is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.