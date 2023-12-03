VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman's death in the Downtown Eastside under investigation

    Investigators are seen outside an SRO building in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon. Investigators are seen outside an SRO building in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon.

    The Vancouver Police Department confirmed Sunday that it is investigating a woman’s death in the Downtown Eastside.

    Officers were seen outside the Astoria Hotel, an SRO on East Hastings Street, on Sunday afternoon after a woman was reportedly found dead in the area.

    “The cause of her death is still under investigation,” Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email. “We are working to determine if this was accidental or the result of a crime.”

    This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News