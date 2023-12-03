Woman's death in the Downtown Eastside under investigation

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed Sunday that it is investigating a woman’s death in the Downtown Eastside.

Officers were seen outside the Astoria Hotel, an SRO on East Hastings Street, on Sunday afternoon after a woman was reportedly found dead in the area.

“The cause of her death is still under investigation,” Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email. “We are working to determine if this was accidental or the result of a crime.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.