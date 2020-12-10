VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a killing last week in Surrey.

Lisa Ellie Marie Baines, 29, was found shot to death in a car in an alley on 75A Avenue on Dec. 3.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Baines' body was found shortly after 5:30 a.m. that day.

Later in the day, police revealed they were also investigating a burned vehicle they believed was involved in the crime.

The team did not provide a possible motive, but said her death appears to be an isolated incident.

Investigators do not believe the case is tied to drug or gang activity.

IHIT is looking to speak with those who have more information on Baines' recent activities.

Sgt. Frank Jang said in a statement the team is aware there may be someone they've yet to speak to who may know something.

Baines' mother released a statement on behalf of the family through IHIT.

"She was driving home from dialysis in the early hours of the morning," Heidi Baines said of her daughter, who went by "Ellie."

"Her life from the very beginning was not easy and she spent many years in foster homes in the Fraser Valley… In 2002, we were blessed to have her come home to her forever family."

Baines' mother wrote that she'd made friends easily, and was strong-willed as a teenager.

She was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a disease that attacked her kidneys, and spent much time in hospital.

She'd had a kidney transplant her family had hoped would change her luck, but her new kidney was attacked within months and she remained on dialysis.

"At the time of her death, Ellie was receiving dialysis three times a week during the night," the family's statement said.

"Our girl was never one to let life keep her down."

Her family says Baines had worked at a car dealership, hospital, doctor's offices and on film sets.

"I'm sure if you worked with her you would remember her smile, her wit and her laughter."

She loved watching Netflix, partying with her friends, and riding the roller coasters at the West Edmonton Mall. She had a small dog that she would dress up and take out.

"This is just a small snapshot of our daughter. If anyone knew her or worked with her and can share any information, even something small, please share it with the police so we can put our girl to rest with some answers."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.