VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a sexual assault that happened more than three months ago.

According to the RCMP, the suspect approached a woman near the border between Surrey and Langley at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 1. The woman was walking her dog when the man allegedly approached her, groped her, then fled.

"The victim was physically uninjured and reported the incident to police," Mounties said in a news release Monday.

While police tried other avenues of investigating the incident, they haven't people able to identify a suspect and have now released a composite sketch in the hopes of finding him.

The man is described as white, about 20-years-old and clean shaven. He has brown hair and was wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.