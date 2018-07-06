Woman forced into car in Surrey, witnesses say
Trina Bird, 40, is seen in this image provided by the Surrey RCMP.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 12:36PM PDT
Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to locate two people after a woman was seeing being forced into a car in the Whalley area Thursday morning.
According to a statement released Friday, officers responded to a "suspicious occurrence" at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 108 Avenue and King George Boulevard.
"Police received reports that witnesses observed a woman being forcibly confined in a small black car in this area," the RCMP said. "Police are concerned for the woman’s well-being."
Investigators have identified the woman as 40-year-old Trina Bird. Bird is described as a First Nations woman with long, back hair that might be dyed pink and brown eyes. She is about 5-6, weighs 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a white dress.
Police have also identified 41-year-old Terrance Desnomie as a person of interest. He is described as a First Nations man with black hair, a moustache and stubble and brown eyes. His is about 5-9 and weighs 196 pounds.
The vehicle used in the incident is a black 2015 Nissan Versa hatchback with licence plate number FE2 30D, according to Mounties.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
