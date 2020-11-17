Advertisement
Surrey shooting investigation: Man with gunshot wounds walked into hospital, Mounties say
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 1:37PM PST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting inside a home in Cloverdale.
RCMP say a Surrey man with gunshot wounds walked into a hospital outside of the city and hospital staff called police.
They say early indications are that the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no ongoing risk to the public.
Police say their investigation so far indicates the shooting is not connected to gang activity.