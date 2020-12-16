VANCOUVER -- Police in Port Moody are appealing to the public for help after a woman was allegedly assaulted earlier this month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the incident happened on Dec. 9, shortly before 4 p.m. Officers say a 24-year-old was walking in the Glenayre Drive area when she was "accosted by an unknown male."

Police say they believe a person walking a dog at the time was nearby and may have witnessed the incident. They're also hoping for dash cam video from the area.

The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, with short, light brown hair. He has blue eyes and brown eyebrows. Police say he was wearing a black hat, royal blue windbreaker, baggy straight-legged pants and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.