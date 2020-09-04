VANCOUVER -- A man confronted while inside someone else's vehicle had a strange reaction, according to police.

The incident happened Monday night.

Port Moody police were called by a resident of the city who said he'd walked outside and seen a stranger sitting in his car.

The man was confronted by the vehicle owner and asked to leave, police say, but instead, he locked himself inside the car. The stranger then claimed the vehicle was his, according to the Port Moody Police Department.

The car owner took out his key and pressed the unlock button, proving the car was his, police said.

The man got out and fled, taking the vehicle owner's jacket with him, PMPD said in a news release Thursday.

The vehicle owner said he followed the suspect to a convenience store. When police arrived, a 40-year-old man was arrested for theft under $5,000.

Officers are using the strange report as a reminder that people should lock their car doors and keep valuables out of sight.