Woman, 29, dead after drowning near Savary Island, B.C.

A 29-year-old woman is dead after drowning off a small island along the British Columbia coast.

Mounties responded to the reported drowning around 8 a.m. Sunday near the barge terminal on Savary Island, northwest of Powell River.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service were still investigating the woman's death Wednesday, according to a news release.

Authorities say the death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no increased risk to public safety in the area.

The woman's next-of-kin have been notified, according to the RCMP.