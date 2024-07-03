VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman, 29, dead after drowning near Savary Island, B.C.

    Savary Island, B.C. (Shutterstock) Savary Island, B.C. (Shutterstock)
    A 29-year-old woman is dead after drowning off a small island along the British Columbia coast.

    Mounties responded to the reported drowning around 8 a.m. Sunday near the barge terminal on Savary Island, northwest of Powell River.

    Police and the B.C. Coroners Service were still investigating the woman's death Wednesday, according to a news release.

    Authorities say the death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no increased risk to public safety in the area.

    The woman's next-of-kin have been notified, according to the RCMP.

