

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for witnesses and dash cam video after a woman was shot and crashed her car in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Mounties were called to the scene of the crash, at Old Dewdney Trunk Road near Lougheed Highway, at about 9 p.m. on Canada Day.

It was reported that a grey Fiat 500 had crashed into a utility pole.

When officers arrived, they realized the crash had been the result of a shooting. The 36-year-old North Vancouver woman who was behind the wheel at the time had been injured.

The driver, who police believe was the intended target, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital. She is known to police, the Ridge Meadows RCMP said.

Officers said they'd identified two suspect vehicles: a silver Ford Focus hatchback with a Manitoba licence plate, and a late-model black or dark coloured pickup truck.

A female driver and male passenger were in the Focus, and a male driver was in the truck.

In addition to the information about the vehicles, investigators are also looking for witnesses and video. Anyone who saw the victim's vehicle or the suspect vehicles in the area of the crash is asked to come forward.

"No clue is too small," Cpl. Amanda Harnett said.

Harnett also thanked those in the area at the time of the crash who helped the shooting victim. She asked anyone who was there and hasn't spoken to investigators to contact the RCMP.

Tips can be left with Const. Victoria Boechler at 604-467-7639, or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.