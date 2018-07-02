

CTV Vancouver





Mounties say a female driver was taken to hospital after being shot in Pitt Meadows overnight.

Officials provided few details, but said in a post on Twitter Monday that the shooting was isolated and targeted.

From the scene on Old Dewdney Trunk Road it appeared that a vehicle had crashed into a couple utility poles, though police have not confirmed whether the crash scene is related to the shooting.

The extent of the woman's injuries are not yet known, and the RCMP said no further information would be available until Tuesday.

The road was closed between Lougheed Highway and Reichenbach Road as officials investigated, but it was reopened Monday afternoon.