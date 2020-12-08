VANCOUVER -- After several days of deaths in the double digits, health officials in British Columbia have decided to renew the state of emergency prompted by COVID-19.

This is the 20th time the state has been renewed, as it was first issued at the start of the pandemic, in mid-March, and can only be issued for two weeks at a time.

As of Tuesday, B.C. has been in a province-wide state of emergency for 38 weeks.

Such declarations give the province additional powers to respond to an event deemed an emergency, including natural disasters like wildfires.

The latest renewal comes after B.C.'s top doctor announced nearly three dozen people died over the weekend of the novel coronavirus.

The update pushed B.C.'s pandemic death toll past 500. A record was set for current hospitalizations in the province, and Dr. Bonnie Henry said more than 9,300 people are considered to be active cases.

The decision to renew or withdraw B.C.'s state of emergency every two weeks is made in consultation with Dr. Henry.

The doctor also announced this week the extension of sweeping restrictions including limitations to social gatherings.

She chose to extend her health order first issued in November through Christmas and New Year's. It will be in place until at least Jan. 8.

B.C.'s state of emergency can be called off at any time, but cannot be renewed until two weeks have passed. It will next be up for renewal on Dec. 22.